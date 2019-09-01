Advocates showcase hemp at farm show as multiuse crop

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — The National Hemp Association showcased the versatility of hemp at the Farm Progress Show in Illinois.

The 2018 Farm Bill allowed industrial hemp farming for the first time in the U.S.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports that representatives of the hemp association used the event that ran Tuesday through Thursday to demonstrate how hemp can be used in dietary supplements and body care products, but also that it has industrial applications.

Entrepreneur Cameron McIntosh touted Hempcrete, a bio-composite material that he says is resistant to mold, mildew and pests that can be used for insulation.

Geoff Whaling is chairman of the association. Whaling says many people struggle to differentiate between marijuana and hemp. He says "hemp is cannabis, but it is not marijuana. Marijuana has THC, whereas hemp does not."

