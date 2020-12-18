Additional Minnesota bar defies COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota public safety officials have issued another liquor license suspension notice as more businesses are defying Gov. Tim Walz's executive order barring indoor service at restaurants and bars to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Mission Tavern in Merrifield received a cease-and-desist order from the Minnesota Department of Health late last month for serving customers indoors in violation of the governor's executive order. The restaurant complied by closing its doors — but then reopened last week, prompting another cease-and-desist order and a $10,000 fine from state health officials. The state says the business has continued to remain open for indoor service.