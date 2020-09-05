Activities under way at Hilltop Center

The Hilltop Center for seniors in Bridgewater is allowing limited activities beginning this month.

All activities will require a reservation and will follow CDC guidelines for safety, including mask wearing and social distancing.

The only exception to guidelines is during a meal or exercise.

Offerings will include body conditioning Mondays from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. via Zoom; meetings with the municipal agent Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Computer Group Tuesdays at 10 a.m.; Silver Needles Tuesdays at 1 p.m. outside; Tai Chi Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. outside or on the patio; body conditioning from 12:15 to 1 p.m. via Zoom; Mahjongg Wednesdays at 1 p.m. outside; special events Thursdays; chair yoga Fridays at 10:30 a.m. outside; Canasta Fridays at 1 p.m. outside; a blood pressure check Sept. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m.; a birthday social Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.; an Aging Mastery Class graduation Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. outside, weather permitting; a decoupage terra cotta pot class Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. on the patio; the Supper Club Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.; and the Hilltop Book Group Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the 132 Hut Hill Road at 860-355-3090 or email bwscseniorcenter@gmail.com.