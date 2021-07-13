Activists sue federal agency over voting system guidelines

The first new federal technology standards for voting equipment in 15 years should be scrapped because language that would have banned the devices from connecting to the internet was dropped after private meetings held with manufacturers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., claims those meetings should have been open and that any changes to the draft standards should have been shared with the commission's advisory and standards boards.