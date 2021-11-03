Activists keep police reform push despite Minneapolis loss STEVE KARNOWSKI, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Associated Press Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 6:01 p.m.
1 of9 Rishi Khanna, 31, stands for a portrait after voting in Minneapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city's police department with the new agency that comes more than a year after George Floyd's death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country. Mohamed Ibrahim Show More Show Less
2 of9 Monica Rojas gets directions from a poll worker on her way to casting her ballot at Sabathani Community Center during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP) David Joles/Star Tribune/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addresses the media regarding the proposed charter amendment that would replace the police department, during a new conference at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Elizabeth Flores/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Mayor Jacob Frey gives a speech at the Jefe Urban Cocina restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own re-election.. Christian Monterrosa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Kadir Abdulle takes a selfie photo with incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as they walked back to the campaign office after holding his first news conference since being declared the winner of the 2021 election Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 outside Loring Corners in Minneapolis. Abdulle ran the Somali canvass for Mayo Jacob Frey's campaign. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Alex Kormann/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holds a news conference after being declared the winner of the 2021 election Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 outside Loring Corners in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Alex Kormann/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for substantial changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have replaced it with a reimagined public safety unit in the city where George Floyd died under an officer's knee.
The initiative, which evolved from the “defund the police” movement that took hold after Floyd's death in May 2020, would have removed a requirement that the city have a police department with a minimum number of officers. But more than 56% of the city’s voters rejected replacing it with a Department of Public Safety with a more holistic vision and less reliance on cops with guns.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MOHAMED IBRAHIM