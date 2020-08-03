Active COVID cases in North Dakota remain about 1K

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials reported Monday the number of active coronavirus cases in the state remains above 1,000.

The state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,090 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s up 12 from Sunday but down slightly from a new daily high set on Saturday.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Monday was the ninth straight day that active cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota remained above 1,000. Cases first surpassed 1,000 on July 26, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing.

North Dakota reported 127 newly confirmed cases on Monday, raising the state’s total to 6,785 since the pandemic started. The number of deaths remained at 105.

