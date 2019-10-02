Acting Missouri revenue director tapped to lead permanently

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Revenue Department Acting Director Ken Zellers will continue to lead the agency as its new permanent director.

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday appointed Zellers to be the department’s official director.

Zellers began work at the agency in 2017 as chief operating officer. He took over as acting director in March, when former director Joel Walters resigned.

Walters left in the face of continued criticism by lawmakers over how his agency communicated tax law changes and their potential impact on taxpayers.

Zellers previously worked at Anheuser-Busch InBev in senior positions, including global quality director.

Zellers’ appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. Senators will return to the Capitol in January for lawmakers’ annual session.