Across US, houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 10:25 a.m.
Rev. Meredith Mills delivers a sermon from the pulpit for some 30 attendants during the second service of the day in the sanctuary at Westminster United Methodist Church Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Attendance for the two Sunday services is only about half of the average pre-pandemic turnout of about 160 or 170, Mills says. "It's better now than it was a year ago, but it's still frustrating," she said. "People just seem to want to leave home less these days."
When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, according to the pastor, Meredith Mills.
Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic turnout of 160 or 170, Mills estimates.