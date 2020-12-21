Acrobats hurt in circus accident reach $52.5M settlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Eight acrobats severely injured when the rigging suspending them by their hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 have reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held, their lawyer confirmed Monday.
“It's a great result, it's the right result and it's a just result," Zachary Mandell, an attorney for the eight women, said of the settlement, first reported by The Providence Journal.