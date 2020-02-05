‘Accordion Stories from the Heart’ set

A book signing and mini-concert featuring author Angelo Paul Ramunni of North Canaan will be offered Feb. 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum.

A snow date of March 1 is set at the museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Ramunni, founder of the New England Accordion Connection & Museum Company in Canaan, will share stories from his newly-published book, “Accordion Stories from the Heart.”

He will also perform several accordion songs and answer questions.

Books will be available for purchase via cash, check or credit card.

Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.