Francesca Morrissey operates Access Success, which offers home school academics, college counseling services and K-12 tutoring. She recently moved into expanded space at 6 East St., Unit B, where she shares space with Julie Czerenda, creative director and owner of Art Experience.

Access Success and Art Experience in New Milford are partners in education.

Not only do the owners of each business share a passion for what they do to, but they recently teamed up to open shared classroom space that enables them to teach and collaborate.

Francesca Morrissey, owner of Access Success, and Julie Czerenda, owner and creative director of Art Experience, will have a grand opening celebration June 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at their new space at 6 East St., Unit B.

“I just love the kids,” Morrisey said of why she is in this field. “It’s always about the kids.”

Access Success has three components: home school academics, college counseling services, K-12 tutoring.

In addition, summer programs and test prep are offered.

Morrissey, who has 18-plus years of home- schooling experience, offered college counseling services and home-school classes simultaneously for several years before merging them into one business.

Access Success provides students and parents with the tools and resources to have successful educational experiences.

“We offer alternative educational programs to students who don’t fit the traditional school mold,” Morrissey said of her home-school program.

Among the classes slated for the upcoming academic year include History through Humanities, a three-credit cross-curricular course, AP English Language & Composition, AP English Literature and Speak Up! Write On!, a current events/communication/public speaking class.

Classes are small, often made up of fewer than 10 students.

Lily Sheridan, 14, of Newtown, has been a student of Morrissey’s since the fall of 2016. As a ninth-grader, she is taking an AP class.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” Lily said.

“They can really pay attention to the students,” she said.

Maddy Stevens, 16, of Kent has taken classes with both Morrissey and Czerenda for several years.

“They really connect with you and know your work style,” Stevens said. “They know you well and are willing to help with whatever I do.”

Two of Kristin Robert’s children attend English classes with Morrissey.

“They have not only learned a great deal, but have gained confidence in their gifts and skills,” Roberts said. “I never thought that I would hear my son say that he loves an English class, but he comes home every day excited to share the books that he is reading and the discussion topics that Francesca engages in with the students.”

Roberts described Morrissey and Czerenda as “wonderful mentors and role models for my kids.”

Tutoring is another popular service, for which she offers a free consultation.

In the new space, tutoring services will expand to include more K-6 tutoring in all subjects and grades 9-12 tutoring in English, history and social sciences.

When it comes to college counseling services, Morrissey said she does “everything from A to Z.”

She can help prioritize a college admissions to-do list, focus search parameters, determine what standardized tests need to be taken, offer test preparation and tutoring, develop a resume, suggest who can best provide letters of recommendation, assist with scholarship essays, review application supplemental materials, plan and prep for college tours and interviews, and understand and help file financial aid forms.

Morrissey emphasized that she keeps current with colleges, keeping open communication with administrations and visiting multiple colleges annually to meet with either the dean or another representative to better understand college requirements.

“I’m about educating the consumer” to make decisions, she said.

She recommends parents seek input from a college counseling service when a child is a freshman “to set realistic expectations” and put a game plan in place to ensure a student takes the necessary classes to meet certain college requirements.

Witnessing student success brings Morrissey joy, she said.

She related the story of one student whose non-fiction essay was entered into a Scholastic writing contest — one of more than 350,000 submissions across the country — and recently garnered a Gold Key Award, the highest contest award.

Morrissey will join the student June 7 for a special ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For information, call the 6 Church St., Unit B business at 203-788-5971 or visit www.accessuccess.com, or email francesca @accesssuccess.com.