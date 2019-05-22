Acadia National Park slated for improvements in months ahead

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The National Park Service says numerous improvements are taking place at Acadia National Park in Maine over the coming months.

The service says work has begun at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and work is slated to begin on the Frazer Point Pier early in July. Hiking trails are also scheduled for improvements. Some work is already finished, including the rehabilitation of historic firepits at Seawall Campgrounds.

Acadia National Park is one of Maine's top tourist destinations in the summer months. It's famous for Cadillac Mountain, the high point of the North Atlantic's seaboard.

The park service says the maintenance projects are paid for via methods including park entrance fees, federal funding and fundraising.

Online: go.nps.gov/AcadiaAlerts