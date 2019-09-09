Abrams to 2020 Democrats: Go after 'unlikely' voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams is pushing national Democrats to treat Georgia as a 2020 battleground and replicate nationwide her 2018 strategy of attracting unlikely voters to the polls.

The Atlanta Democrat lost a close governor's race last year but she and her campaign manager argue in a strategy memo obtained by The Associated Press that their effort to expand the electorate is the blueprint for Democrats in 2020.

The argument highlights a potential fault line for Democrats. Some party leaders want to focus on flipping white voters who helped Trump in Midwestern states like Wisconsin and Michigan. Others want to drive turnout among younger and nonwhite voters.

Abrams calls that a "false choice."

Abrams sent the memo Monday to top Democratic presidential candidates, various national party committees and key party strategists.