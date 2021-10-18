About 1,600 state workers miss vaccine deadline, face firing

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 1,600 Massachusetts state employees had not proved they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or had sought a vaccine exemption by Sunday's deadline, the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

The Republican governor said in August that a total of 44,000 executive branch workers and contractors would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face suspension and ultimately the loss of their jobs. The mandate does not include on option for regular testing for people who do not want to get inoculated.