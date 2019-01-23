Abortion foes vow to pursue change in Kansas Constitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Anti-abortion leaders are promising to pursue a change in the Kansas Constitution if the state's highest court rules that the document protects abortion rights.

Several hundred abortion opponents rallied Tuesday inside the Statehouse. They marked the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion across the nation.

But anti-abortion leaders also had another pending court case on their minds.

The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments nearly two years ago from attorneys on whether the state constitution protects abortion rights.

The justices have not ruled. If they declare that the state constitution protects abortion rights, state courts might invalidate restrictions in Kansas that would be upheld by the federal courts.

Anti-abortion leaders said they would respond by pursuing a state constitutional amendment.