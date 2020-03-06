Abbott-Tillou show under way

Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery is presenting an exhibit, “Moving Parts,” featuring works by Jen Abbott-Tillou, through March 14.

The next exhibit will feature works by Megan Marden March 21 through May 2.

Marden, a Danbury native, teaches art history, painting and drawing as an associate professor at Post University, as well as is an adjunct professor at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury.

The artist paints in oil, filling her canvas with rooms and spaces, along with the amalgamation of items found there.

Marden’s work has been shown both in group exhibits as well as solo exhibits in the Connecticut and New York area.

“In my paintings, I try to communicate a specificity of place that is non-visual—the musty, attic-like smell, the sounds of an old building and a framing shop next door,” the artist said. “A sense of being in the center of a small city, but also feeling isolated and disconnected from it.”

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.