Aaron Donald's lawyer says video refutes man's assault claim April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 6:09 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 De'Vincent Spriggs walks outside of the Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 station on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Spriggs told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the him at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Steve Mellon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
5 of5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man's claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.
Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicates Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De'Vincent Spriggs.