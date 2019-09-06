Aaby artwork to be showcased

A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Sept. 14 through Oct 26.

A reception will be held Sept. 14 from noon to 2 p.m.

Working in oil, Aaby enjoys painting extraordinary qualities found in ordinary objects.

Last year, he had a solo show in Washington, D.C. called “Finding Beauty Where You Least Expect It.” The theme of the library show is “Heavy Metal,” a subset of that same concept.

In “Heavy Metal,” Aaby casts a spotlight on metallic subjects that are usually behind the scenes.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.