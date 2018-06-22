AWS to offer rabies vaccination clinic

Animal Welfare Society, Inc. in New Milford will hold a low-cost pet rabies vaccination clinic June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Mary Nelson of Park Lane Animal Hospital will administer the vaccinations at the 8 Dodd Road animal shelter.

The AWS Pet Thrift Shop will also be open during the event.

The cost of the vaccination is $20 per pet.

Pets will receive a three-year vaccine if their owner bring the pet’s most recent vaccination certificate. Without a certificate, the pet will receive a one-year vaccine.

State Law requires dog owners to license all dogs six months and older at their town clerk's office, and a current rabies vaccination certificate is required for the license.