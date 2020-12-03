AWS holiday boutique goes online

New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare has canceled its holiday boutique scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 due to the pandemic.

However, a virtual fundraising event and the sale of holiday items will be held on Facebook.

NFSAW’s annual live boutique is the organization’s largest fundraiser and its cancellation represents a significant loss to the group.

Monetary donations to support the organization can be made through Facebook, PayPal and check by mail or in person to the organization’s shelter in New Fairfield.

For more information, visit www.nfsaw.org.

Since 1977, when the organization was founded, thousands of neglected, abused or abandoned cats and dogs have been placed in forever homes by NFSAW.

That work has continued through the pandemic with NFSAW saving hundreds of puppies, dogs, cats and kittens this year.