ATV hits tree; 12-year-old operator, 2 other children hurt

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three children have been injured after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in slammed into a tree in western Michigan.

A 12-year-old girl was operating the ATV at a high rate of speed about 8 p.m. Thursday in Mecosta Township, north of Grand Rapids, the Mecosta County sheriff's office said.

She was unable to handle a curve, which caused the ATV to hit the tree and overturn.

The operator, another 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were thrown from the vehicle. Each was wearing helmets and suffered minor injuries.