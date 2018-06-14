ASAP to kick off theater camp

The After School Arts Program in Washington will hold its summer theatre camp June 25-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students will explore the use of their voices, minds and bodies to create a unique piece of their own through physical and vocal exercises and theatre games.

With the use of improvisation, movement, speech, song, instruments, and storytelling, participants will build a show.

They will learn how to connect breathing to thought to action and also discover what it means to be part of an ensemble.

The week will culminate in a sharing with family and friends.

Space is limited to 25 students. The cost is $150. ASAP! will provide a nut-free organic snack daily.

To register, call 860-868-0740.