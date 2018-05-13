ASAP to hold summer camp

The After School Arts Program in Washington, which serves northwestern Connecticut, is accepting registration for its summer camp.

The camp, open to children ages 4 ½ to 17, will run July 30 through Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Washington Montessori School on Route 202 in New Preston.

A discounted rate will be offered to individuals who register by May 1. For more information or registration, call 860-868-0740 or visit www.asapct.org.

The full-day camp offers a comprehensive arts camp experience, with activities such as visual arts, creative movement, theatre, music, photography, circus arts, yoga, ceramics, nature exploration and music with teaching artists who are all professionals in their fields.

The camp will commence with a festival featuring participants’ art in special exhibits and performances the last day of camp, and refreshments will be served.

The cost of camp is $595 by May 1. Financial aid is available for those in need.