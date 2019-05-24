ASAP! to celebrate 20 years with special event

A 20th anniversary celebration for ASAP! in Washington will be held June 1 at 6 p.m. at The Gunnery in town.

The event is hosted by Congresswomen Jahana Hayes (D-5th).

The festivities will include performances, live entertainment, food and more.

The evening begins with a show curated by Nicole Tongue and hosted by Congresswoman Hayes.

The show will feature side-by-side performances with ASAP! students and professional artists to showcase and celebrate ASAP!’s diverse and broad reaching programming.

The presentation will commemorate ASAP!’s rich history, highlight its core values and set the tone for its future.

“Our 20-year celebration will be an amazing event with spectacular live performances as we celebrate ASAP! and its mission to promote arts education and creative learning,” said JoAnne Torti, founder and executive director.

“Above all, the evening will be one filled with gratitude as we thank the community and our supporters for their help over the past 20 years,” she said.

The event will continue under a tent with host Michael Lombardi, dinner, dancing, and a nine-piece band with special guest appearances.

For more information and tickets, call 860-868-0740 or visit www.asapct.org.