ASAP presented with grant

The After School Arts Program (ASAP!) in Washington, which serves northwest Connecticut, has received a $15,000 grant from the Jean and Julien Levy Foundation for the Arts.

The foundation has awarded grants to ASAP! (asapct.org) since the organization began 19 years ago.

ASAP! is a nonprofit Connecticut arts organization that continues to nurture its mission by fostering creative, hands-on learning through the arts.

Reaching over 8,000 children a year throughout the state, ASAP! programs impact kids by exposing them to experiential learning opportunities that encourage them to think creatively, ask questions, and explore possibilities.

ASAP! will use funds from the foundation to offset teaching artist fees, program supplies, transportation for students, field trips and other cultural events in the upcoming year.

ASAP! will provide approximately $40,000 in financial aid to families in need this year.