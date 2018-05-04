ASAP, land trust to team up for event

The After School Arts Program in Washington will partner with Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust for a weekend fish stocking workshop May 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Smyrksi Farm in New Milford.

The event will conclude the afternoon by meeting one of the property’s farmers, who in addition to talking about local agriculture, will bring lambs for the children to pet.

ASAP will provide a snack.

Participation is $35 per family; registration is available at http://asapct.org/asap-weekend/.