ASAP! in Washington offers outdoor program for kids

WASHINGTON — Marking ASAP!’s return to in-person programming, Look, Build, Play! is described by the nonprofit organization as a natural building workshop in which participants will develop their ideas in virtual sessions, then bring them to life outdoors at Macricostas Preserve.

Led by artists Jenna Robb and Jason Killinger, the program aims to promote outdoor exploration and connection with nature. Over the winter, participants will forage in their own backyards and nearby parks to collect nature objects as components to a small sculpture built in their virtual sessions.