ASAP course catalog released

ASAP! In Washington, which serves northwest Connecticut, has released its 2018-19 course catalog.

The catalog (www.asapct.org) includes almost 100 different programs and events including music, dance, theatre, movement, photography, ceramics, painting and drawing, sculpture, cooking, art in nature, field trips, community collaborations and more.

Some of the workshops and events taking place in the early fall include Acting Up! with Laura Hutchins for grades four to six (starts Sept. 26), Little Chefs with Nancy Stuart for kindergarten to grade two (starts Oct. 11), Art in Nature with Joseph Jude Brien and Steep Rock Association for grades three to six (Oct. 20) and Spend a Day at Yale for grades nine to 12 (Oct. 18).

ASAP! is a social profit arts organization that reaches 8,000-plus children a year throughout Connecticut. The organization is celebrating 20 years of fostering creative, hands-on learning through the arts.

To view all ASAP! programs or to register for a class, visit the website or call 860-868-0740.