AP sources: O'Rourke to make multiple stops in leadoff Iowa

The new Beto O'Rourke documentary, "Running With Beto," ends with him musing about how to keep the momentum of his 2018 defeat in the Texas Senate race going. O'Rourke himself attended the premiere Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South by Southwest, but he also was coy about his future, repeating only that he'll announce his plans "soon."

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke is planning a series of stops in Iowa beginning Thursday as he nears an announcement on a 2020 White House bid.

Two people familiar with O'Rourke's planning say the former Texas congressman is expected to visit working-class Burlington on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose details of the plans.

O'Rourke had already planned to visit the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday to campaign for a Democrat running in a special state Senate election.

But O'Rourke is adding events, including a house party Saturday evening in Dubuque, a Democratic hub in northeast Iowa.

He says he's made a decision about seeking the presidency in 2020 and will make his plans known soon.