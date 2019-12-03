https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/AP-source-Kamala-Harris-to-announce-end-of-14878666.php AP source: Kamala Harris to announce end of Democratic presidential campaign Updated 1:08 pm EST, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Most Popular 1 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 2 Driver says black ice led to Washington crash 3 Joe Cats to return as museum board president 4 Canterbury girls’ varsity soccer takes home Class C Title 5 More snow causes more school closings, delays 6 Holiday bingo, show set at VFW 7 Slippery conditions causing school closings, delays View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.