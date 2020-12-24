AP Week in Pictures, North America

10 1of10A young girl pushes her doll through the border fence, as she attends a Las Posadas event with several asylum seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on the Mexico side Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID pandemic.Ross D. Franklin/APShow MoreShow Less 2of10In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)Janice Wei/APShow MoreShow Less 3of10The U.S. Capitol is reflected in a puddle as raindrops fall during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin/APShow MoreShow Less 4of10Senior chaplain Nancy Many, left, prays with Rafael Lopez in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.Jae C. Hong/APShow MoreShow Less 5of10Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) goes over Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.Darron Cummings/APShow MoreShow Less 6of10A lone apple tree is illuminated with Christmas lights at Windy Hill Farm in Great Barrington, Mass. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)Ben Garver/APShow MoreShow Less 7of10Workers walk along the tracks at an intermodal facility as the sun sets Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. The facility, operated by BNSF railway, transfers shipping containers between rail cars to trucks.Charlie Riedel/APShow MoreShow Less 8of10A shopper returns to her vehicle in blowing snow in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.Nati Harnik/APShow MoreShow Less 9of10A passenger wheels his luggage cart through the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)Paul Chiasson/APShow MoreShow Less 10of10Canadians Stephanie Frizzell, far right, and her daughter, Shelby Dubois, second from right, move in for a big air hug with their American relatives, Christian Gervais, far left, Sherie Frizzell, second from left, and Caitlin Davis, third from left, after a visit, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the U.S.-Canadian border of Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vt. The holidays have always been a time when people come together, something that's been true even along international borders where family, friends and communities have long overcome barriers to share in their celebrations. This year they faced their greatest barrier yet _ a global pandemic.Elise Amendola/APShow MoreShow Less DEC. 18 - 24, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the U.S. and Canada. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com