AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A person who was burned when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded lies in a bed at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The explosion engulfed cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others.
1of17A person who was burned when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded lies in a bed at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The explosion engulfed cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others.Odelyn Joseph/AP

Dec. 10-16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

