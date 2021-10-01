AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Oct 1, 2021 Updated: Oct 1, 2021 12 a.m.
A Haitian migrant bathes in the waters of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, across from Del Rio, Texas. Felix Marquez/AP
People displaced by gang violence occupy a school turned into a long-term shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Deportees join thousands of fellow Haitians who have been displaced from their homes, pushed out by violence to take up residence in crowded schools, churches, sports centers and makeshift camps among ruins. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Indigenous protesters come to the aid of a wounded protester injured during clashes with police over the arrest of a tribal leader, the day after lawmakers approved a bill that criminalizes land invasions, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The law affects several Indigenous communities who reside in improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. Jorge Saenz/AP
Police attempt to disperse coca farmers with tear gas, near a coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The anti-government coca farmers tried to take over the coca market by force for the fifth day, after losing control when another group of coca growers elected a new leader. Juan Karita/AP
Jhonny Caravajal and Lucila Coultas dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Sex education to decide, contraceptives to avoid abortion," as she jumps with another woman as part of the Global Day of Action for access to legal, safe and free abortion, outside the parliament in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Ariana Cubillos/AP
A couple turns on the music in their car during a motorcycle stunt exhibition in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
Russian tourists wave from a tour bus while on a city tour of Varadero, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Authorities in Cuba have begun to relax COVID restrictions in several cities like Havana and Varadero. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A man carries a girl across the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, leave Del Rio, Texas to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to get supplies. Fernando Llano/AP
Helena Vitória Fonseca, 8, who spends most of her time at home, and attends public school once every fifteen days due to the coronavirus pandemic, is one of the children that receives educational support from the NGO Mundo Novo, in Mesquita, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Brazil is one of the countries that least invested in education during the pandemic. Bruna Prado/AP
An Aymara Indigenous woman and her son watch wild vicuña being herded into a temporary corral to shear their wool, inside the Apolobamba protected natural area near the Andean village of Puyo Puyo, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Once over-hunted and on the brink of extinction, vicuñas nowadays are protected in Bolivia, where Aymara shear and release the animals to use the hair to make clothing. Juan Karita/AP
Sept. 23 – Sept. 30, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.