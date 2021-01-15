AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 12:08 a.m.
1 of6 Aymara Indigenous women wearing masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic wait to enter the archaeological museum in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Bolivian archaeologists are presenting the findings of a recent discovery of ancient vessels unearthed in a dig on the site once home to one of the most significant pre-Hispanic empires, the Tiwanacota. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 The shadows of restaurant workers banging metal pots are cast on the street as more than a hundred employees from multiple restaurants block an intersection in the Polanco neighborhood to protest COVID-19 "red alert" restrictions that have closed on-site dining in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown, restaurateurs desperate to save their businesses and maintain their employees are uniting under the slogan "Open or Die," to pressure the city government to allow them to operate with limited seating and protective health measures. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Mexico City resident Romina Montoya takes a playful selfie wearing a protective face mask over her eyes and nose, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Concern is spreading that the critical winter holiday tourism success could be fleeting because it came as COVID-19 infections in both Mexico and the United States were reaching new heights. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Children play in an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Families in Brazil are struggling to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic after government financial aid is expected to end in January. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Street artist Wolfgang Salazar works on his mural featuring Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, in the Boleita neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Salazar said he chose to paint Rojas because she embodies the potential of Venezuelan greatness. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Children play at a park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Matilde Campodonico/AP Show More Show Less
JANAURY 8-15, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.