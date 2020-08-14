Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. less
Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new ... more
Photo: Silvia Izquierdo, AP
Photo: Silvia Izquierdo, AP
Image
1of/11
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 11
Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. less
Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new ... more
Photo: Silvia Izquierdo, AP
AUG. 7-13, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.