AP Week in Pictures: Global

May 8 - 14, 2021

From a Muslim boy standing beside his father performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer along with others in Pakistan, to a Palestinian mother mourning over her son, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the West Bank, and young migrants holding hands as they run at an intake area upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.