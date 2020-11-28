AP Week in Pictures, Global

Children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus participate in morning prayer at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov.25, 2020. The school provides free education to underprivileged children two days a week.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Aaron Jackson in New York.

