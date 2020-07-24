AP Photos: Covering face masks from every angle

Alex Olshansky, left, wears a protective face mask while playing drums in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 20, 2020. Alex Olshansky, left, wears a protective face mask while playing drums in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 20, 2020. Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close AP Photos: Covering face masks from every angle 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

Associated Press photographers have captured an element of life that has quickly become almost universal amid the pandemic: the face mask.

From Hong Kong to Havana, from Jerusalem’s Old City to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, you’ll find them.

We wear them on the runway, or running to first base. While playing the drums, or feeding the pigeons, or riding a horse. Some sparkle, and some make us chuckle. Some cover the faces of world leaders.

Some of those wearing masks adapted quickly. Others took time to accept them as necessary, and yet more question whether they really are needed, despite medical evidence that they help prevent the coronavirus from spreading. All are wondering how much longer they’ll remain nearly ubiquitous in public life.