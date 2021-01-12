AP PHOTOS: Children learn Spain's deadly art of bullfighting MANU FERNÁNDEZ, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 9:54 a.m.
A 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) is pictured as pupils practice at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupil Nicolas Sanz Luna, 10, holds a pair of plastic bull horns at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. At this school children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils stand with their capes as they are instructed at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils exercise in a gym at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. They exercise in a small gym, run outside for long stretches with and without the cape to build endurance and agility with the equipment, and train in the techniques of facing down the bull with the poise sought by the aficionados and the precision key to emerging unscathed. Manu Fernandez/AP
A pupil practices with a 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Bullfighting, whose decline in Spain corresponds with a rise in an interest for animal rights, has barely come back since the lockdown, with the public still not allowed into large outdoor events just like professional sporting events. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils perform with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils practice with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. One boy practices making an elegant swivel with his cape outstretched as his fellow pupil slowly sweeps past with a pair of bull horns held in front. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils practice with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Holding the red cape outstretched, one boy practices making an elegant swivel as his fellow pupil slowly sweeps past with a pair of bull horns held in front. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils holding red capes and a sword arrive at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
A pupil holds a set of plastic bull horns at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. At the age of 14, aspiring matadors can face bulls of up to two-years-old in a bullring without spectators. At age 16, they can turn professional. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils perform with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Las Ventas is one of the most prized venues in bullfighting, and a privileged place for its pupils to learn. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
Pupils Nicolas Sanz Luna, 10, right, performs holding a plastic bull horns with Daniel at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. They are students of the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, where children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity. The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world's strictest confinements to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manu Fernandez/AP
MADRID (AP) — Holding the red cape outstretched, one boy practices making an elegant swivel as his fellow pupil slowly sweeps past with a pair of bull horns held in front.
They are students of the Bullfighting School at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, where children as young as nine can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.