AP PHOTOS: Afro-Brazilian religion ritual before Carnival

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Laura D’Oya, a priestess of an Afro-Brazilian religion, was at the center of the ceremony. Crouched down, she held a cigar in one of her hands and a top hat in the other. The temple in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated by red lights and dozens of practitioners sang and danced to the rhythm of an atabaque, a traditional hand drum.
The faithful of Umbanda, a religion that was born in Brazil, always perform rituals of spiritual protection as part of the pre-Carnival traditions. A spiritual mentor walked past Laura in her Casa de Caridade Santa Barbara Iansa temple and prayed to activate a protective field to shield her from bad energies.