AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Indian laborers kept in quarantine after arriving from outside the state protest against poor treatment at the quarantine center in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The shelter-in-place orders imposed in India on March 24 halted all but essential services, sparking an exodus of migrant workers and people who survive on daily wages out of India's cities and toward villages in rural areas. Authorities picked up travelers in a fleet of buses and quarantined many of them in empty schools and other public buildings for 14 days. less Indian laborers kept in quarantine after arriving from outside the state protest against poor treatment at the quarantine center in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The shelter-in-place orders ... more Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh, AP Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

