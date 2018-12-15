AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Military school students sit backstage during an annual ball in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. In a revival of a czarist tradition, more than 1,000 students both from military and general schools travelled to the capital from across the country to participate. less Military school students sit backstage during an annual ball in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. In a revival of a czarist tradition, more than 1,000 students both from military and general schools ... more Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes South Korean palace guards wearing traditional uniforms outside a royal palace in Seoul; President Donald Trump meeting with House and Senate leaders at the White House; and a Palestinian youth being taken to a hospital after protests in Gaza.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 8-14, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.