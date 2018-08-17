AP Interview: Top Republican opens up about Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the last two years, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has been the Russia investigator who is seen but rarely heard on Capitol Hill.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, the North Carolina Republican opens up about the investigation that has now consumed 19 months of his life. He says it has been extremely frustrating and much more difficult than he originally envisioned. But he says the integrity of the investigation is something he has labored to protect.

Burr says he has yet to receive any "factual evidence" of collusion or conspiracy between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign. But he says he's still open on the issue and hasn't come to any final conclusions.