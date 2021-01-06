AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false claims on a day of reckoning

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pressed his hopeless case for overturning the election results before a crowd of supporters Wednesday as Congress prepared to tally the electoral votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Trump has been telling wildly false tales about the election outcome for two months in a flailing effort to upend Biden's win. He's not pulling back now, on a day of reckoning that is firmly on track to seal his defeat despite plans by some of his allies in Congress to drag out the certification of Electoral College results.