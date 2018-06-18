AGs office funds summer jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a large grant to over 90 organizations to fund summer jobs.

The Democrat says Tuesday her office is awarding nearly $327,000 to 90 organizations across the state to fund temporary jobs for low-income teenagers focused on public health.

Teens will be able to work at community health centers and teach nutrition and fitness at summer camps. This is the fourth year that the office has run this grant program. Over 750 jobs have been funded throughout the state as a result of the program.

Healey says funding will tackle and disease prevention in "at-risk communities across the state."

Jobs will run from July 9 to Aug. 31.