AG sues western Missouri town that dismantled police force

GARDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued a western Missouri town whose elected leaders held a closed-door vote to dismantle the police force.

Schmitt said Monday that the Garden City Board of Alderman's November 2018 vote to lay off seven officers was a violation of Missouri's Sunshine Law. He said in a news release that the public has "a right to know about decisions that their local governments and municipalities make."

The decision left policing the town's 1,600 residents in the hands of the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Garden City is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Mayor Daniel Cantrell said at the time that the town could no longer afford the law enforcement expense.

___

