AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

Seven counties and 48 school districts have imposed masking and social distancing requirements, the Texas Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday.
In a statement posted on the Attorney General’s website, three charter schools also were reported as defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that banned local masking and social distancing mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant. Most have been notified in writing of their non-compliance, according to the statement.