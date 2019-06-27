AG: Utah nursing home worker stole meds, walked off job

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An assisted living center employee in Utah County is facing charges after authorities say he took his patients' medications and walked off duty in the middle of the night.

The Deseret News reports Utah Attorney General's Office on Wednesday charged 42-year-old Daniel Keith Maloy with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to charging documents, Maloy took medication that supposed to go to the residents at Beehive Homes in Orem, Utah, one night in December 2017 and walked away from his job. Authorities say he left nine residents with no care or supervision.

The next employee on duty later found an elderly female resident wandering around naked.

It was not known if Maloy had an attorney.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com