ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some of the genre's biggest stars, though chart-toppers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan won't be in the building.
Wallen, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year. Bryan backed out of the event, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.