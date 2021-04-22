ACLU sues to challenge Iowa denial of transgender surgery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state of Iowa challenging a 2019 law that allows Medicaid to deny payment for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.
The lawsuit was filed in state court by the ACLU of Iowa and the national ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project on behalf of Aiden Vasquez. It is similar to a lawsuit filed by Vasquez and Mika Covington that also asked the courts to declare the state’s practice of denying coverage unconstitutional.